55 percent of Franklin County residents 65 and older and 51 percent of Gulf County senior citizens have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department released those numbers on Friday and says it continues to provide the vaccines to residents and urges anyone 65 and older to pre-register for the vaccination if you haven't already done so.
The health department in Apalachicola also offers COVID-19 testing three days a week by appointments only.
You can call the Franklin County Health Department at 653-2111 to schedule your appointment.
As of Saturday there have been 1264 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began, that includes 29 people from outside the county.
There have been 11 COVID related deaths.
Franklin County's positivity rate is about 7 percent, just above the state average.
The median age for the COVID cases in Franklin County is 44 years old.
There have been 1,791 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 35 Covid related deaths.
The Gulf County positivity rate is 13 percent.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 50 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 3089th case on Saturday and Liberty County reported its 1023rd case.
There have been 48 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 14 in Liberty County.
