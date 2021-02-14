A LOVE song for you! from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

At the core of what we do is protect what we love! And, 2021 is providing an opportunity to renew our commitment to protecting and restoring the Apalachicola River and Bay-- boosting our care of the places we love. From outings to cleanups to court cases, Apalachicola Riverkeeper is proud to have you as part of our team. In 2020, 244 Apalachicola Riverkeeper volunteers logged in almost 2400 hours on behalf of the river and bay. That strong commitment continues to inspire us all! Learn more.
Applications are now being accepted for RiverTrek 2021! Up to 16 paddlers will be selected for the 107-mile wilderness immersion journey on the Apalachicola River, October 6-10. Learn more HERE.
Of Downed Trees, Vines and Rising Waters: Report from the Slough Restoration Team
"We battled vines, downed trees from hurricane Michael, fluctuating river levels and temperatures, but we were successful in setting ourselves up for data collection starting in the first quarter of 2021. We aim to begin our forest overstory estimations during the winter months when larger deciduous trees can still be identified by their bark and branching." Read Morefrom the Slough Restoration Project team.
The Apalachicola's Golden Nectar
Tupelo honey. Movie plots have centered around it. Songs have been written about it. This high-quality honey is considered some of the finest in the world. Its high levulose content makes it the only honey that doesn’t crystalize. Apalachicola Riverkeeper board member Dr. Lynn Wilder writes about the Apalachicola River's golden nectar--tupelo honey. Read More
Annual Meeting & Membership Mixer with Board Elections
and Guest Speaker, biologist Dr. Michael Gangloff
March 19, 2021
Legal Update
The FL v GA case goes back before the US Supreme Court on Feb 22.
A separate lawsuit filed by Earthjustice on behalf of Apalachicola Riverkeeper and conservation partners also remains in play in federal court. It challenges the Army Corps of Engineers' decisions on how to manage water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint (ACF) River Basin, including withholding unprecedented levels of water upstream to the detriment of the Apalachicola River and Bay. Read More
