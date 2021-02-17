Commercial seafood businesses in the area may be getting a call from NOAA Fisheries in the near future to find out what impact COVID-19 has had on your business.
NOAA Fisheries and the University of Florida, are teaming up on a phone survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on commercial/for-hire fishing operations and on seafood dealers and processors.
The phone survey is a follow-up to an earlier on-line survey conducted in July and August on economic impacts for the first half of 2020.
The survey will help inform Federal and regional fishery managers about the economic and social impacts that the recent economic downturn has had on the fishing industry.
Survey participants were randomly selected to participate.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes, and the information is strictly confidential.
