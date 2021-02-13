Saturday, February 13, 2021

COVID 19 information for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Good Afternoon Franklin County!

 

Attached you will find our COVID-19 update.  For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.

 

WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:

02.12.21_covid19_update by Michael Allen on Scribd

County Profile (1) by Michael Allen on Scribd

02.12.21_covid19_update (1) by Michael Allen on Scribd


Good Afternoon Gulf County!

 

Attached you will find our COVID-19 update.  For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.

 

WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:

  • Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report. (See link on page 1)
  • Updated County Health Department Message (A Message From Your CHD, see below)


Gulf COVID Profile Report 2.10.21 by Michael Allen on Scribd




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment