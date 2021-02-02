Don't be surprised if you see a lot of smoke coming from the St. George Plantation on Thursday.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is planning a burn for about 50 acres in the Nick’s Hole section of property.
People living in the Plantation may also see a lot of people and machinery around the burn, as it will require 1 bulldozer, 2 type 6 engines, 3 crew bosses and 12 crew members.
The burn will reduce some of the underbrush and other flammable material in the park.
Prescribed burning is done around Florida throughout the year to reduce the chances of wildfires.
Prescribed burns mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time.
