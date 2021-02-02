February is Hit and Run Awareness month and the Florida Highway patrol is reminding all motorists that it is the law to Stay at the Scene when involved in a crash.
In 2020 alone, there were over 100 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida leading to 254 deaths.
Under Florida law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property that results in injury or death.
Leaving the scene of a crash is a felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.
Over 85 percent of all hit and run fatalities from 2015 to 2020 occurred at night or during low-light hours.
Bicyclists and pedestrians are particularly at risk in hit and run crashes.
Of the 254 hit and run deaths last year, 137 were pedestrians and 25 were bicyclists.
The most important thing a driver can do when he is involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help.
The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).
