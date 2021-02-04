FEMA has approved over 15 million dollars for the state of Florida to reimburse Gulf County for the cost of emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael.
The money covers costs for emergency berms and temporary levees to protect Indian Pass, St. Joseph Peninsula and St. Joe Beach from extensive dune erosion.
FEMA previously approved more than $3.1 million for Gulf County’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses, bringing the total to $18.3 million.
This grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.
