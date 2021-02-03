Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Coastal Realty Group offers unbeatable real estate services whether you would like to buy or sell on the beautiful Forgotten Coast of Florida.

𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 has 5 Office locations:
- Cape San Blas South
- Cape San Blas North
- Port St. Joe
- Carrabelle
- St. George Island

Their team is dedicated to making your next real estate venture as smooth as possible.

Visit them at www.gulfcoastalproperties.com, or contact them at (850) 227-7770. #realestateagent #GulfCountyFL #franklincountyfl
El Governor Resort & RV Park 🏢🚐 is a local staple!

Located directly across from the sugar-white sands of Mexico Beach, Florida, they have been completely renovated since the damage of Hurricane Michael.
The RV Park is open for business. The Hotel is currently undergoing reconstruction and will be reopening in late 2021.

Visit the 𝐄𝐥 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭 & 𝐑𝐕 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 at 1701 Hwy 98, online at www.elgovernorresort.com, or contact them at
(850) 648-5757. #elgovernor #mexicobeachfl #mexicobeachstrong
The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers .

The 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐞 was organized in the Fall of 1996, by twenty Charter Members whose goals were to foster interest in social, economic, educational, cultural, and civic conditions of the community, and to work in harmony with the policies of the Association of Junior Leagues.

Contact them at jslpsj@gmail.com and follow them on Facebook to participate in any of their fundraising events ☺.
﻿What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Florida
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Notice: Paycheck Protection Program resumed January 11, 2021 at 9am ET

SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, reopened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for First Draw PPP Loans the week of January 11, 2021. SBA will begin accepting applications for Second Draw PPP Loans on January 13, 2021.
SBA is currently accepting Second Draw PPP loan applications from participating community financial institutions (CFIs) and lenders with under $1 billion in assets, which includes approximately 5,000 institutions, including community banks, credit unions, and farm credit institutions. Lender Match can help you find a participating lender. The program will open to all lenders on January 19, 2021.
Second Draw PPP Loans



