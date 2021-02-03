Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers .
The 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐞 was organized in the Fall of 1996, by twenty Charter Members whose goals were to foster interest in social, economic, educational, cultural, and civic conditions of the community, and to work in harmony with the policies of the Association of Junior Leagues.
Contact them at jslpsj@gmail.com and follow them on Facebook to participate in any of their fundraising events ️.
#juniorserviceleague #portstjoefl
No comments:
Post a Comment