Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

is your REAL ESTATE connection for properties in Mexico Beach, Beacon Hill, St Joe Beach, Port St Joe, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Windmark Beach, Apalachicola, St George Island, Carrabelle and Wewahitchka, all hidden gems along the Forgotten Coast of Florida.

The goal of 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗪 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮 is to provide excellent, professional and ethical real estate services to all customers.

Visit them at 710 Highway 98 Mexico Beach, online at www.buytheforgottencoast.net, or contact them at (850) 648-3000.
Looking for an amazing meal in the Joe?? You MUST try Joe Mama's Pizza - Port St. Joe!

𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗺𝗮'𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗮 is a family owned business located in Port St. Joe since 2009. Their dough is made daily from "OO" Italian flour. They use the finest Bianco Dinapoli organic tomatoes available anywhere. Their meats are from artisan producers La Quercia and Volpi . ... and then, the star of the show! Their 800 degree wood fired oven imported from Tuscany .

In addition, they serve a variety of craft beer on tap as well as a selection of great wines, handmade craft cocktails, many of which use fresh squeezed Florida fruit juices.

dine at Joe Mama's at 406 Reid Avenue, visit them online at www.joemamaspizza.com, contact them at (850) 229-6262.
𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝟳 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸, 𝟭𝟭:𝟬𝟬 𝗮𝗺 - 𝟵:𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗺
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is a no kill shelter dedicated to relieving animal suffering, preventing animal cruelty, promoting human education and enhancing the animal and human bond.
They are proud to partner with rescue organizations across the nation and find a loving home for every one of their pets.

𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆 serves all of Gulf County, FL. They take in more than 500 animals every year and also work with several breed specific rescue organizations to ensure the success rate of their facility

Visit their facility located at 1007 10th in St. Port St Joe, online at www.sjbhumanesociety.org, or contact them at 850-227-1103.
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes
Spyglass Beauty
to our business community.

Join us February 22, 4:30 pm ET - 407 Reid Ave Suite B, PSJ 32456 for festivities and the official ribbon cutting!

We look forward to seeing you there!
Appearing at 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 on Saturday, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭!
In order of performance:

Kelly Hundley and the Healers

𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵
  • Check out the sponsorship levels that fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  • Non-profits, Arts and Crafts, Apiarists - any VENDOR $50

 
Friend $200
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner

Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Included in television advertising
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

﻿What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Florida
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
