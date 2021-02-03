Gulf Council Seeks Applicants for Reef Fish and Shrimp Advisory Panels

For Immediate Release
February 3, 2021
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for membership on the Reef Fish Advisory Panel and the Shrimp Advisory Panel.
Advisory Panels are charged with advising the Council on specific fishery issues and are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management decision-making process.
Advisory Panel members are appointed by the Council and will serve a three-year term. Advisory Panel members generally meet once or twice per year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses. No person may serve on more than two Advisory Panels at any one time. However, membership on an Ad Hoc Advisory Panel does not count towards this limitation.
If you are currently a member of the Reef Fish or Shrimp Advisory Panel you must re-apply at this time to be considered for continued membership.
Applications must be received by 6:00 PM EST on February 26, 2021 for consideration by the Council during its April 12-15, 2021 meeting. Selected applicants will be subject to background checks for federal fishing violations after the April meeting and final selections will be confirmed at the June 21-24, 2021 Council meeting. All applicants will be notified of their application status immediately following the June Council meeting.
If you have any questions, please call the Council office at 813-348-1630.
