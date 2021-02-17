If you are interested in being a scout leader, the local scout troop is looking for you.
The local Scout Troop and Pack 22 that was active for many years under Larry Hale is now looking for new leaders!
The program is sponsored by SGI Methodist Church.
For the right person or persons there is pay involved.
The job would require the right person to work closely as a mentor to youth in grades k-12 from at risk neighborhoods at local schools in Franklin County.
You would have to conduct fun, weekly programs using prepared meeting outlines and program materials and be able to interact enthusiastically and effectively with youth and adults.
A Scouting background is not required, but helpful and you must successfully pass a criminal background check.
The school year program runs for 1 hour after school with 15 minutes before and after for prep and cleanup
The pay starts at $15 per hour and you would be paid while you train.
If you would like more information e-mail Dan McClellan at Dan@mcclellanrealty.net.
