January the 31st was the last day of the regular duck season, but kids 15 and under can still duck hunt one more day.
The Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day is tomorrow, Saturday, February the 13th.
Youth 15-years-old and younger are allowed to hunt ducks, light geese, Canada geese, mergansers, coots and common moorhens while supervised by a non-hunting adult 18-years-old or older.
No license or permit is required of the youth or supervising adult.
