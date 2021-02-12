Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarships for high school seniors who plan to further their education but if you want to apply for it you better do it this weekend.
Applications are due on or before February 15th.
This is the 20th year of the program which awards $1,000 dollar Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.
Students have to live in an area where Mediacom delivers internet and cable services but that includes most of our area including all of Franklin County.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers.
The money can be used for college or vocational training from any accredited post-secondary institution.
Applications are available on-line at www.mediacomworldclass.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment