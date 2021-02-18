NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 18, 2021

Highlights
Black History Month is observed every February to recognize the history and achievements of African Americans and their central role in our nation’s history. As we celebrate this year, we’d like to highlight the extraordinary research and important contributions of African Americans at NOAA Fisheries.
Join us as we celebrate Whale Week, February 16–20, leading up to World Whale Day on February 21. Check out whale features and videos and stay tuned for more new content throughout the week.
The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has been declining for the past decade. With fewer than 400 whales left, researchers closely monitor the southeastern United States for new offspring during the calving season.
Did you know that whales, dolphins, and porpoises are members of the cetacean family? Check out these facts to learn more about this group of marine mammals.
NOAA is celebrating 10 years of implementing Integrated Ecosystem Assessments—a science and management effort to integrate all components of an ecosystem, including human needs and activities, into the decision-making process. We have published a special issue of the Coastal Management Journal, titled “Ten Years of NOAA Integrated Ecosystem Assessment.”
