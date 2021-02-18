Thursday, February 18, 2021

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 18, 2021

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries

FEBRUARY 18, 2021

eat seafood

Show Seafood Some Love and Get Heart Healthy!

U.S. seafood is sustainably produced, so it’s good for the planet. But did you know that it’s also good for your heart? If you’re one of the almost 90 percent of Americans who doesn’t eat the recommended servings of seafood, read our suggestions for adding some heart-healthy seafood to your diet. It’s both sustainable and delicious!

Highlights

Celebrate Black History Month with NOAA Fisheries

black history month

Black History Month is observed every February to recognize the history and achievements of African Americans and their central role in our nation’s history. As we celebrate this year, we’d like to highlight the extraordinary research and important contributions of African Americans at NOAA Fisheries.

Protecting Ocean Giants: Whale Week 2021

ocean giants

Join us as we celebrate Whale Week, February 16–20, leading up to World Whale Day on February 21. Check out whale features and videos and stay tuned for more new content throughout the week.

North Atlantic Right Whale Calving Season 2021

north atlantic right whale

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has been declining for the past decade. With fewer than 400 whales left, researchers closely monitor the southeastern United States for new offspring during the calving season.

11 Cool Whale, Dolphin, and Porpoise Facts

cetacean family

Did you know that whales, dolphins, and porpoises are members of the cetacean family? Check out these facts to learn more about this group of marine mammals.

NOAA Celebrates 10 years of Integrated Ecosystem Assessments

ecosystem

NOAA is celebrating 10 years of implementing Integrated Ecosystem Assessments—a science and management effort to integrate all components of an ecosystem, including human needs and activities, into the decision-making process. We have published a special issue of the Coastal Management Journal, titled “Ten Years of NOAA Integrated Ecosystem Assessment.”

West Coast

NOAA Fisheries Internships Build Confidence, Relationships, and the Next Generation of Fisheries Professionals

internships

Supporting interns helps NOAA Fisheries achieve our mission with a diverse and highly skilled future workforce in a variety of disciplines. The West Coast Region is proud to continue its participation in NOAA’s undergraduate internship programs, despite the challenges of working remotely during the pandemic.

Southeast

North Atlantic Right Whale Calf Stranded Dead in Florida

north atlantic right whale

A dead North Atlantic right whale calf was reported stranded on February 13 along the Florida coast. The animal is likely the calf of a 19-year-old female named Infinity (#3230). The calf was first sighted on January 17 off Amelia Island.

Greater Atlantic

$1 Million Available for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

salmon

NOAA is announcing the availability of up to $1 million in funding in 2021 for projects to restore habitat for Atlantic salmon in the Gulf of Maine region. The Gulf of Maine distinct population segment of Atlantic salmon is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. It is also a Species in the Spotlight, one of nine species most at risk of extinction in the near future.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 24: NOAA Fisheries has extended its deadline to receive public comments on the Work Plan of the Interagency Working Group on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing. Written comments on the Work Plan should be submitted by February 24, 2021, to: iuu.fishing@noaa.gov.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



