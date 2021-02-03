The Apalachicola Times and the Port St. Joe Star newspapers are under new ownership.
Neves Media Publishing announced the purchase on Monday.
The company also purchased the Washington County News and the Holmes County Times-Advertiser from Gannett Media Corporation.
All four newspapers are printed weekly.
Neves Media Publishing has hired Nicole Barefield as the new group publisher.
Barefield started her career with the Panama City News Herald in 1982, and has been publisher of the Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser since 2007.
Barefield will supervise daily operations of all four of the multimedia news outlets.
Neves Media Publishing says it plans to expand the media coverage in the markets it serves with enhanced local reporting and news partnerships that will provide its clients and advertisers with real time news and information that is important and impactful to their daily lives.
Neves Media Publishing is owned by Todd Neves, a Bay County native, who operates several other firms in the southeast including an advertising and marketing agency, an information technology firm, an audio/video contracting company and a fire and burglar alarm system company.
