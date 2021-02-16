The City of Carrabelle will hold a special election in early March to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Commissioner Keith Walden last November.
Three candidates qualified for the election which will be held on Tuesday, March the 2nd.
The candidates are Sebrina Melissa Brown, Kenneth E. Griswold and Donna Loraine Mathes.
Voting will be held at the Carrabelle City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2 – whoever gets the most votes, wins.
There will not be early voting before the election, though people can vote by mail.
Carrabelle voters who wish to vote by mail can get a ballot from the elections office in Apalachicola or in Carrabelle.
The ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
