The Franklin County commission this week approved the county's Local Mitigation Strategy plan.
The plan is designed to help Franklin County minimize our vulnerabilities to future dangers including natural, technological, and man-made hazards which endanger the health and safety of the population, jeopardize its economic vitality, and imperil the quality of its environment.
It also allows the county to apply for funding to implement the plan.
The plan was created by people in the public and private sector from around the county.
You can view the plan on-line at franklinemergencymanagement.com
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/services/local-mitigation-strategy/
