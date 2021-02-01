The Franklin County tax collector's office is starting its fourth year of the Franklin County Kids Tag Art Competition and local residents and businesses are invited to sponsor the event.
5th graders in all Franklin County schools as well as home schooled students are invited to compete for small cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag with the theme this year is the pandemic in Franklin County.
The top three designs from each class are awarded prizes and three overall winners are selected from the entries.
A traveling exhibit of all the entries are displayed in several venues in Franklin County.
Excess funds are donated to the art programs in Franklin County schools.
Last year, over $3300 was raised and donated to the art programs in the county.
If you would like to donate to the program, you can give whatever you would like.
Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors will be recognized by signage and in the program at the traveling art shows.
You can make checks payable to the Franklin County Education Foundation, Inc. and indicate in the subject line Franklin County Tag Art.
Mail them to the Franklin County Tax Collector, at PO Box 188, Apalachicola, FL 32329.
