The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s has issued nearly 47 million dollars in additional Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.
The money will be administered through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida program to help local governments and municipalities bolster their community’s resiliency to future disasters.
The money will be available to 9 northwest counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Governor Ron Desantis said he appreciates the additional funding adding that the money will go a long way in making the many Northwest Florida communities still recovering from Hurricane Michael more resilient to future storms.
