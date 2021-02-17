Wakulla County Announces Woolley Park Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Crawfordville, Florida – On Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m., Wakulla County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of improvements at Woolley Park.
Woolley Park is situated on Dickerson Bay in Panacea and includes a walking trail, playground equipment, pavilion, restrooms, and a boardwalk. Woolley Park houses numerous events such as the Blue Crab Festival, Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament, Kids Fishing Tournament, Oyster Festival, Christmas In The Park, etc.
In May 2019, the County received grant funds from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $75,000.00 for improvements to Woolley Park. In addition, the County provided $140,000.00 in matching funds from the One Cent Sales Tax-Parks Budget.
“We are always looking at ways to improve our parks and are excited to share these great improvements with our citizens”, said David Edwards, County Administrator. The completed improvements include new asphalt parking areas, widening of the existing asphalt trail, fencing, brick pavers, earthwork, draining improvements, kayak access area, benches, trash receptacles, informational kiosk, bike racks, drinking fountain, and pavilion upgrades.
Please join Wakulla County on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at Woolley Park to celebrate the completion of this project.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment