Wakulla County is one of 14 rural counties and cities in Florida that will share in $348,400 for economic development.
Wakulla County will receive 25 thousand dollars which will go to the county's economc development council.
The grant will be used for the development and enhancement of sites to make them build ready and competitive for site selection projects in an effort to draw more businesses to the area.
The award is part of Enterprise Florida’s Rural Expansion Toolkit initiative to assist rural communities with broad-based economic engagement and capacity building efforts.
