Thursday, February 18, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - FREE Virtual Continuity Workshop
MEMBERSHIP DUES REMINDER: Invoices for your membership renewal were mailed early in January. If you did not receive your renewal notice, please contact our office so we can email you a copy.
Cafe Racer Ribbon Cutting
Café Racer received a warm welcome at the February 11th ribbon cutting, attended by chamber members, friends of the family and some of our residents. Café Racer officially opened its doors to a steady crowd, 3pm, Saturday, February 13. The Café has a “Happy Times” vibe and pays tribute to cafes of 50s and 60s London & the amazing motorcycles of the era. It features a jukebox, classic films, and images of times past. You will enjoy smooth coffee roasted by Grass Roots Coffee Company, delicious crepes, authentic NY bagels, sandwiches called heros, paninis, stews, and daily lunch and dinner specials! Sit in a booth, at the counter, or grab and go! Café Racer is located at 2698 Crawfordville Highway. Phone: 850.926.5005 Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday: 6:30 am - 6:30 pm Friday and Saturday: 6:30 am - 8pm Sunday: 8am – 3pm Go where the cool kids hang out!
Woolley Park Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for February 19 has been re-scheduled to Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00a.m.
FREE - Virtual Business Continuity Workshop
The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free virtual workshop on business continuity planning on Wednesday 2/24 from 9am – 11am for business owners in the Big Bend region. The workshop will focus on business recovery efforts following disruptions such as manmade or natural disasters. Please feel free to share with any of your members or other organizations that could benefit from this. All they have to do is register through the link above and they’ll be sent log-in information for the virtual workshop. This workshop is sponsored by Duke Energy and open to any business who’d like to participate. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-continuity-planning-tickets-141215024941
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To review and make recommendations to the BOCC on matters related to the designation, regulation and administration of historical, cultural and architectural resources in the County based on the criteria set forth in Ordinance #13-04.
Last Call - NETWORKING LUNCHEON
Please join us for our February networking luncheon and a BBQ Buffet, catered by Hamaknockers!
Where: Sherlock Springs Lodge, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road When: Noon, Wednesday, February 24 Cost: $15 per person, cash or check
Please reply to this email with name(s) of guests no later than 4pm, Friday, February 19.
United Way Cook Out - For the Love of Riding
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR APALACHICOLA NATIONAL FOREST CLEANUP
