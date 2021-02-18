Weems Hospital is now able to begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts to individuals under the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions.
The first order of business is to begin with essential workers in Franklin County with underlying medical conditions. Frontline businesses should send Weems a list of individuals (name, date of birth, phone number, address) who may qualify.
Please send your information to Susie Buskirk: phone (850)653-1525 ext. 106, fax (850)653-1546 or e-mail: sbuskirk@weemsmemorial.com
Individuals will be contacted by a Weems employee for an appointment. A medical note from a provider is required to receive the COVID19 vaccine.
A list of qualified underlying medical conditions can be found on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/
No comments:
Post a Comment