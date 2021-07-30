Franklin County has seen its COVID-19 positivity rate jump from 6.2 percent in the first week of July to over 28 percent this week.
Gulf County's positivity rate is also over 28 percent.
The Franklin County Health Department said 73 of the 257 COVID tests administered from July 23rd through the 29th came back positive.
In Gulf County, 128 of 455 tests were positive.
The Health Department said The vast majority of positive cases in both counties are unvaccinated individuals, between 15-44 years.
Statewide in July, 94% of all positive cases in Florida were from unvaccinated individuals.
Currently only 43 percent of Franklin County residents 12 and older are vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 42 percent of Gulf County residents are.
Both counties are well below the statewide vaccination average of 61 percent.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
