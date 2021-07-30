FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Envy is just the prettiest girl. She may have some Redbone Coonhound in her because her coat is that deep mahogany Redbone's have. She is super sweet, friendly, calm and walks well on leash. This special girl should make a wonderful pet for some lucky and loving family!
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
