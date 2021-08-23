A circuit judge on Friday ruled in favor of Franklin County in a rezoning case that would have allowed a Dollar Store to be built in Lanark Village.
The county was sued in 2020 after the Franklin County commission denied a request for a land use and rezoning for nearly 6 acres on Highway 98 belonging to Tim and Christina Saunders from residential to commercial.
The Saunders had sought the rezoning to allow for a Dollar General store at the site.
There was a lot of public opposition to the plan including a petition against the development signed by nearly 100 residents.
People were concerned about how a dollar store would affect Lanark Village with lights and traffic and many said they live in Lanark Village for peace and quiet and to stay away from development.
At the time commissioners felt there were too many unknowns about the project and too much opposition for the county to approve the rezoning request.
The final vote to deny the rezoning was 4 to 1; only commission chairman Noah Lockley voted against it.
The Saunders filed suit to overturn the decision and on August 20th the case was heard by Circuit court judge Jonathan Sjostrom.
After a three hour ZOOM hearing the judge ruled in favor of Franklin County.
The judge found that the county's decision was consistent with the county's comprehensive plan.
The judge added that while there is an adjacent piece of commercial property, the Old Putnal Station, that property is a historic anomaly as it was zoned commercial before the comprehensive plan was created and has been unused for decades except as a residence.
