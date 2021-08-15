A Port St. Joe man died Saturday in a single vehicle accident on I-10 in Escambia County.
The highway patrol said the 71 year old man was westbound in a motorized tricycle at about 3:45 Saturday afternoon when he lost control trying to avoid tread debris left when a commercial vehicle had a tire fail.
The tricycle collided with the tire debris and went off the roadway into the north grass shoulder of Interstate 10 and overturned
The driver was wearing a helmet, but he was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
