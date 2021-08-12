Thursday, August 12, 2021

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Today at Flynn Auto Parts - Carquest Eastpoint

Ribbon Cutting - Flynn Auto Parts - Carquest Eastpoint


Flynn Auto Parts - Carquest Eastpoint


336 Hwy 98 Eastpoint 2:00pm
Thursday, August 12th
TODAY
Flynn Auto Parts’ independent ownership drives our customer service. We are passionate about delivering excellence in everything we do. Best-in-class products and experienced parts professionals enhance this dedication.
Visit your local store in Eastpoint, call us at (850)670-8396 or go online to order and pickup in-store. Carquest is part of Advance Auto Parts, Inc., the largest automotive aftermarket parts supplier in the U.S.



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

