Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Apopka man dead in accident on Apalachicola Bridge

A 70 year old man from Apopka, Florida died in a single vehicle accident on the Apalachicola Bridge early Wednesday morning.


The Highway patrol said the man was heading east at about 1 o'clock in the morning when his van went on to the north shoulder and struck a cable barrier.


The vehicle then traveled across the road where it struck a guardrail and then traveled back across the roadway where it hit a concrete barrier.


The vehicle came to final rest facing northeast against the concrete barrier.


The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.


He was transported to Weems Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



