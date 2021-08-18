Apopka man dead in accident on Apalachicola Bridge

A 70 year old man from Apopka, Florida died in a single vehicle accident on the Apalachicola Bridge early Wednesday morning.
The Highway patrol said the man was heading east at about 1 o'clock in the morning when his van went on to the north shoulder and struck a cable barrier.
The vehicle then traveled across the road where it struck a guardrail and then traveled back across the roadway where it hit a concrete barrier.
The vehicle came to final rest facing northeast against the concrete barrier.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was transported to Weems Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
