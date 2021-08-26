Ascension Sacred Heart says it has seen a slight decline in the number of COVID patients it is seeing at its three hospitals in Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe.
On August 26th there were a total of 136 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension
Sacred Heart hospitals which is down from 154 one week ago.
There were only 6 COVID patients on July the 4th.
93 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated.
With the spread of the delta variant of the virus, they also have found that the disease is impacting younger patients; 54 percent of their patients are under the age of 50.
They are seeing fewer patients over 65 because most of those people have been vaccinated.
Ascension Sacred Heart continues to stress the importance of getting vaccinated which is the safest and most effective way of avoiding a bad outcome from COVID-19.
