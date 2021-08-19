Ascension Sacred Heart says it is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and is urging residents in our area to get vaccinated against the virus.
In the Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe, there
are a total of 157 patients sickened by COVID-19, that's up from 133 just a week ago.
There were only 6 COVID patients on July the 4th.
Within Ascension Sacred Heart's hospitals, 93 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have
not been vaccinated.
With the spread of the delta variant of the virus, they also have found that the disease is impacting younger patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
They are seeing fewer patients over 65 because most of those people have been vaccinated.
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart has begun offering rapid COVID testing at its family
medicine offices in Bay and Walton Counties which can provide test results in 15 minutes or less.
The group plans to begin offering this service at its Gulf County offices next week.
The best tools available to stop COVID-19 are wearing masks in public indoor spaces and, most important, getting the vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
