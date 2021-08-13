Duke Energy Florida customers will see higher bills for the rest of this year.
On August 3rd the Florida Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy Florida’s proposed increase to its fuel cost recovery factors.
The Public Service Commission also separately approved an increase to Duke Energy Florida’s Asset Securitization Charge.
Duke residential customer’s monthly 1,000-kWh bill for September through December 2021 will be $132.24, an increase of $4.28 over the current rate.
Commercial and industrial customers will see an increase between 3.3% and 7.6%.
The increase is primarily due to higher natural gas prices.
By law, the company makes no profit from the fuel component of rates.
The increase will begin with the September 2021 billing cycle and end with the last billing cycle of December 2021.
