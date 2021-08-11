Education Encore Announces Fall 2021 Courses: Online and In-Person

~ No tests! No grades! No stress! Just FUN! ~
Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College announces its Fall Education Encore course offerings. After the success of the Fall and Spring hybrid courses, GCSC will continue to offer both in-person and online courses for the Education Encore program. Registration for Fall Education Encore is now open.
Long-term Education Encore Participant, Alrene Walter, says, "Education ENCORE is the perfect stress-free learning environment for me and any senior. The instructors are experts in their field and engaging in the classroom. We get to choose classes of our interest. I enjoy meeting new people and our classroom discussions. For 12 years I have looked forward to every semester with great anticipation! I feel safe on campus, and with our student ID, we can use the facilities on campus."
Several new course highlights include Cuba After Castro, Basic French for Travel, Introduction to Ballroom and Latin Dance, and many more! The Panama City Campus courses are held for six consecutive Fridays, September 24 – October 29. The fee for the program is $125. Space is limited for in-person course offerings. For more information and to view our digital catalog, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/Encore or call 850-873-3583. GCSC plans to uphold all CDC and college COVID-19 practices. Full information can be found on the college’s website under the “COVID-19 Information” section.
