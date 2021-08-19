Fall Fishing Getaway, Full Moon Climbs and Free Museum Day Activities

Visit Carrabelle Museums on September 18 Free
Carrabelle’s three museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, September 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity. This national celebration honors museums that follow the example of the Smithsonian. In honor of this day, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum (open 11-5), Carrabelle History Museum (open 10-5), and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum (open 9-5) will have special activities and exhibits. Click here for details.
Celebrate Nature on Estuary Day October 1
Mark your calendars for October 1 as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates National Estuaries Day. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults like the marine animal touch tanks, kid friendly nature-themed games including a sea turtle game, a waterfront race, a prescribed fire activity, learn to throw a cast net and more. Attendees can also tour ANERR’s 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. Details.
Tate's Hell 5k and Oktoberfest-themed festival at St. James Bay Golf Resort October 2
The 2021Tate’s Hell 5k will be hosted at the St James Bay Resort on Saturday, October 2 and will be combined with an Oktoberfest-themed fall festival. This year's race will be held on the golf resort's property that backs up to the Tate's Hell State Forest. The course will be run on both road and cart paths, a boardwalk and wooded trails and runners will have access to the resort's lockers, bathrooms and resort restaurant. The race will be followed with an Oktoberfest-themed festival, featuring craft beer tasting, live music, German food, and a silent auction. Proceeds from both the race and the festival go to Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle. Details.
Apalach Porch Fest October 2
Apalachicola's Porch Fest, a grassroots music event, will be held October 2 on nine porches and yards throughout Apalachicola. The event begins at noon at Trinity Episcopal Church and ends up with a wrap party on the porch of the Gibson Inn. The day of music features nine local performers, each on different porches, at staggered times, throughout Apalachicola neighborhoods. Details.
St. George Island (SGI) Brewfest October 16
The 5th annual SGI Brewfest is planned for Saturday, October 16 from 1-4 pm. The event will be held at the public parking area adjacent to the SGI Lighthouse Park. Proceeds from this popular fall event benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. This year’s event promises an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here for details.
9th Annual Pink Out! October 8 on SGI
The 9th Annual PINK OUT! fundraiser to support Franklin Needs, Inc., will be held Friday, October 8 beginning at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. The evening will consist of a delicious dinner, Oyster City beer, the MR. PINK OUT Pageant, live music, and much more! This is an outside event with plenty of room to spread out! Proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents. Click here for details.
Subscribe to the Floridas Forgotten Coast YouTube Channel for Beach Videos and More
Did you know that Florida's Forgotten Coast has a Youtube channel with cooking videos, beach footage, and more? You can also learn about beach safety and more. Subscribe to our channel, and you will be notified when we post something new!
Forgotten Coast Theatre Presents
The 39 Steps September 10-12
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at CoastalTheatre.com or at the door. Click here for details.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs September 19 & 20
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host full moon climbs during September. The September full moon is called the Harvest moon because Native American tribes began harvesting their staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice at this time.
The September Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, September 20 from 7-9 pm. The Cape St. George Lighthouse is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Coastal Cleanup September 18
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper, along with the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling, is co-sponsoring the Ocean Conservancy’s 35th Annual International Coast Cleanup at 17 locations throughout Franklin County on September 18 from 8:30 - 11 a.m. Last year, 209 volunteers in Franklin County collected 7,163 pounds of trash from the local beaches, bay, gulf, and river. Each year, volunteers not only remove trash from the environment but also record what they collect in order to develop ways to deter these trash problems in the future. Click here for details.
No comments:
Post a Comment