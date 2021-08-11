Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: SUMMER CAMP SURFACE WATER
Location Id: 221593
Location Name: THE ST. JOE CO. SUMMERCAMP INT. OF US 98 & US 319 - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 221593-051
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: PORT OF PSJ DREDGING
Location Id: 274349
Location Name: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 274349-034
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: SUMMER CAMP
Location Id: 221593
Location Name: THE ST. JOE CO. SUMMERCAMP INT. OF US 98 & US 319 - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 221593-050
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: POR ST JOE MARINA RECONFIG
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-011
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA MAIN DREDGE
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-014
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: SOUTHWOOD PLANTATION
Location Id: 169439
Location Name: WAKULLA COLLISION BODY SHOP
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 169439-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH CREEKSIDE PH 1C
Location Id: 185237
Location Name: THE ST JOE COMPANY-HIGHWAY 98
County: Gulf
Application Number: 185237-029
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: BEAR CREEK TIMBER
Location Id: 378088
Location Name: BEAR CREEK TIMBER /SPOONER PETROLEUM COMPANY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 378088-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: POT ST JOE MARINA REBUILD
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-012
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: BAYVIEW LONG AVE
Location Id: 275962
Location Name: ST. JOE COMPANY LONG AVENUE BAYVIEW UNNAMED WETLANDS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 275962-011
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: RISH SPRING DTICH FILL
Location Id: 401900
Location Name: RALPH RISH - 1853 AND 1887 SR 30A
County: Gulf
Application Number: 401900-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: SUMMER CAMP STORMWATER PH1
Location Id: 221593
Location Name: THE ST. JOE CO. SUMMERCAMP INT. OF US 98 & US 319 - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 221593-052
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA SEAWALL
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-013
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WONDMARK BEACH NORTH PH
Location Id: 185237
Location Name: THE ST JOE COMPANY-HIGHWAY 98
County: Gulf
Application Number: 185237-028
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH
Location Id: 185237
Location Name: THE ST JOE COMPANY-HIGHWAY 98
County: Gulf
Application Number: 185237-027
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: PORT ST JOE DISPOSAL AREAS
Location Id: 274349
Location Name: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 274349-033
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
No comments:
Post a Comment