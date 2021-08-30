Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival - Labor Day Weekend

AMAZING VENDORS
Apalachicola Furniture
Art on the Bayou - watercolor, face painting
Astronomical Italian Ice
Bayside Too & Patio
BBA Cap's - embroidered goods
Beach Realty - real estate info
Bee Wild Raw Honey
Cassie's - festival food favorites
Coastal Ambiance - sand art, nautical art/jewelry
Cre8tions From My Heart - resin jewelry, home décor
Durham Custom Guitars - cigar box guitars
Everything Red White Blue - tshirts-sunglasses-glow items
Fina Ice Co
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation - info
Franks & Dranks - hot dogs
Forgotten Coast Lavender - soaps, pillows etc.
Good News Trading Co - Tupelo & Wildflower honey
Gulf Correctional Institution - community outreach
Hold 'em Hook on-Deck Perf. - Gear performance fishing shirts
Jeanne Store - women's clothing
Josie's Joe Coffee - coffee drinks, sweet treats
KL Designs Jewelry & More
Lisa Forehand, Realtor - real estate info
LowDog Sauce Co. - variety of hot sauces
Ocean Jewel Images - charcuterie boards, art work
Ogz Dezigns - jewelry, aromatherapy
Optavia - health & wellness products
Paparazzi Accessories - jewelry
Pat Stanford, Author - books
Pre-Viewed Sunglasses
Pretzell Roll Factory
R. Chris Yates - author/beard oil
Redmonds - wind chimes
REDTAB Body fx - temp tattoo, face paint
Reel Fish Outfitters - sun protective apparel
RoseMary's Lemonade Stand
Rudy G's - taco/Mexican Food truck
S & S Fun & Entertainment - children's fishing game
Sharks and Shells
Sugar Baby's Kettle Corn
Sweet Treats - sweet drinks/desserts
The Great Patriot - printed t's, scarves, & more
The Licorice Guy/Frumples packaged licorice
Tropical Paradise Shaved Ice
Tumbler Creations by the Sea - tumblers, solar lights
Unique Dragonfly - tie dye
Vitas - hospice info
Teresa Greer - shell jewelry/décor
