Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival - Labor Day Weekend

Join us 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝 for the
in George Core Park, in Port St. Joe, Florida!

𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟒 ️

𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟓

Featuring the best Food, Arts, & Crafts Vendors
﻿in the area!
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy 2 days of family fun in the heart of the Forgotten Coast!

Gates Open at Noon
Music Starts at 1pm ET

RAIN OR SHINE!

PRODUCED BY
This is an Outdoor Event
Bring your Lawn Chair
No Outside Drinks or Food Allowed!
We are looking for a few extra hands.
Please consider volunteering!

Vendor Layout - Friday 1-4pm
Vendor Check-In - Saturday Morning 8am-1pm
Will Call/Tickets - Saturday and Sunday 11am-3:30/3:30-7pm
Artist/Chamber Merchandise - 11am-3:30/3:30-7pm
Venue Crew - Saturday and Sunday 11am-3:30/3:30-7pm
Runner - Saturday and Sunday 11am-3:30/3:30-7pm

For more information and to sign up for a day or two contact joe@gulfchamber.org
𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲
𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗢𝗡

𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟰

Southern Flood - 1-2:10 pm
Will Thompson - 2:40-3:50 pm
The Krickets - 4:20-5:30 pm
Bo Spring Band - 6:00-7:30 pm (sponsored by New Wave Property Management)

𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟱

Baby Gray - 1-2:10 pm
Sticky Tea - 2:40-3:50 pm
The Currys - 6:00-7:30 pm
***𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘌𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯
TICKETS
1 day pass - $10
2 day pass - $20
AMAZING VENDORS

Apalachicola Furniture
Art on the Bayou - watercolor, face painting
Astronomical Italian Ice
Bayside Too & Patio
BBA Cap's - embroidered goods
Beach Realty - real estate info
Bee Wild Raw Honey
Cassie's - festival food favorites
Coastal Ambiance - sand art, nautical art/jewelry
Cre8tions From My Heart - resin jewelry, home décor
Durham Custom Guitars - cigar box guitars
Everything Red White Blue - tshirts-sunglasses-glow items
Fina Ice Co
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation - info
Franks & Dranks - hot dogs
Forgotten Coast Lavender - soaps, pillows etc.
Good News Trading Co - Tupelo & Wildflower honey
Gulf Correctional Institution - community outreach
Hold 'em Hook on-Deck Perf. - Gear performance fishing shirts
Jeanne Store - women's clothing
Josie's Joe Coffee - coffee drinks, sweet treats
KL Designs Jewelry & More
Lisa Forehand, Realtor - real estate info
LowDog Sauce Co. - variety of hot sauces
Ocean Jewel Images - charcuterie boards, art work
Ogz Dezigns - jewelry, aromatherapy
Optavia - health & wellness products
Paparazzi Accessories - jewelry
Pat Stanford, Author - books
Pre-Viewed Sunglasses
Pretzell Roll Factory
R. Chris Yates - author/beard oil
Redmonds - wind chimes
REDTAB Body fx - temp tattoo, face paint
Reel Fish Outfitters - sun protective apparel
RoseMary's Lemonade Stand
Rudy G's - taco/Mexican Food truck
S & S Fun & Entertainment - children's fishing game
Sharks and Shells
Sugar Baby's Kettle Corn
Sweet Treats - sweet drinks/desserts
The Great Patriot - printed t's, scarves, & more
The Licorice Guy/Frumples packaged licorice
Tropical Paradise Shaved Ice
Tumbler Creations by the Sea - tumblers, solar lights
Unique Dragonfly - tie dye
Vitas - hospice info
Teresa Greer - shell jewelry/décor
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

