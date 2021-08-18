Floridians who use the SNAP Program for food will soon get a little more money through the program each month.
SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, it provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthful food and move towards self-sufficiency.
The program was recently updated and people taking part will see an increase of $36.24 per person each month.
Increased benefits will begin on October 1, 2021.
The update, which was the first in over 45 years, was conducted as a result of a directive in the 2018 Farm Bill
The update was driven by the latest available data on four key factors: current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food items.
No comments:
Post a Comment