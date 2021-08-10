Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to schedule a public hearing that could open the door for high density multi family units in Eastpoint.
Earlier this month the commission agreed to hold the public hearing to consider re-zoning a 6 acre parcel on the south side of Highway 98 in Eastpoint from C-2 Commercial Business to R-7 Multi-Family High Density.
The parcel is just east of the old KOA campground.
The final plan for the proposed development have not yet been released, but R7 allows for up to 15 units per acre.
To provide for areas suitable for multi-family dwelling units not to exceed 15 units per acre.
The rezoning request is being made by a company called Seacured Storage LLC.
