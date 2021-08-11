Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing to end an outdated rule that closes a boat ramp in Eastpoint at night.
The rule affects only the Eastpoint boat ramp on Patton Drive and requires the boat ramp to be closed from 10 PM to 5 AM daily.
The rule was put in place to keep people from congregating and drinking at the ramp late at night, but most of those activities are banned from all boat ramps in the county and can be regulated without actually closing the ramp.
It is the only boat ramp in the county that has the nightly closure and as commissioner Smokey Parrish pointed out it makes little sense as boaters, and especially commercial fishermen, rely on the tides to decide when to launch their boats.
No comments:
Post a Comment