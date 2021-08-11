Franklin County commissioners have agreed to take emergency action to merge the county's planning and zoning board and the county board of adjustment to make sure there are enough members for the groups to meet.
The county has had a real problem getting people to volunteer for the two boards, which are needed to advise the county commission on various zoning and development issues.
When the boards can't meet it delays development in the county and can be costly to the people who are trying to move forward with local projects.
Earlier this month the county commission agreed to take emergency action to combine the Planning & Zoning and the Board of Adjustment boards to one board.
The seven-member board will serve as the Planning and Zoning commission and hear applications and serve as the Board of Adjustment and hear variance requests.
The new board structure will remain in place until the county decides to change it again and the commission is looking at other options.
The commission has agreed to research other counties and cities that use special masters or magistrates for Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment requests and present this information at an upcoming meeting.
