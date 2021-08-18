Franklin County Emergency Management is currently taking public comment on a plan to apply for federal grant funds to pay for generators for the local hospital and the Emergency Management Office.
Franklin County plans to apply for nearly 187 thousand dollars in Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program Funding.
The funding would provide generators for Critical Facilities in Franklin County including Weems Hospital, the Weems Clinic in Carrabelle and the Emergency Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport.
The public comment period began August 11th and ends on August 25th.
A public hearing will be held on August 25th at 12:30 at 28 Airport Rd in Apalachicola.
