Franklin County has seen its COVID-19 positivity rate jump from 6.2 percent in the first week of July to over 31 percent this week.
Gulf County's positivity rate actually fell a little from 28.5 percent to 27.6 percent.
The Franklin County Health Department said 111 of the 356 COVID tests administered from July 30th through August 5th came back positive.
In Gulf County, 156 of 564 tests were positive.
The best defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine
If you are vaccinated, the chances of getting COVID-19 are much lower and the vaccine has been proven to reduce the severity of illness, and the chances of hospitalization, and death.
The Health Department said The vast majority of positive cases in both counties are unvaccinated individuals, between 15-44 years.
Currently 45 percent of Franklin County residents 12 and older are vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 43 percent of Gulf County residents are.
Both counties are well below the statewide vaccination average of 63 percent.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
