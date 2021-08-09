FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Nova is just under a year old. Besides being a dead ringer for the RCA dog, she is social, smart and loving. She is a Miss Bossy Pants and can be very dominate with some dogs so we would prefer she go to a home without other dogs. Nova walks well on leash and is crate trained. What a cutie!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment