FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Kooler is a 1 yr old Yellow Lab mix and such a sweetheart. He had hip surgery a couple weeks ago and is recovering well so it's time for him to go to a foster or foster to adopt home. He would benefit greatly from swimming to rehab the hip so someone with a pool or access to a pool would be ideal. This sweet, handsome boy should make a wonderful pet for some loving family!
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
