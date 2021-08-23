FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Molly is a 2-3 year old Catahoula mix. She came to us absolutely terrified but with much TLC from staff and volunteers, she has come out of her shell and her sweet, gentle nature is shining through. We are looking for an adopter without young children because she will do best in a quiet home with someone who will teach her that the world isn't such a scary place. This beautiful and sweet soul should make a loving companion for some lucky adopter!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
