FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lucy is a 6 month old Lab mix. She is super sweet but isn't a fan of cats and smaller dogs but she does like bigger dogs. A home without small children is needed because she is strong and playful but would do fine in an active household with older kids. She knows sit, down, follow and leave it so we know she's very trainable She just needs the right family. Could it be you?
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
