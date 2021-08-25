Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said one of his deputies has been hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The Sheriff told county commissioners on Tuesday that a deputy was taken by ambulance to Panama City early Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff said this was the first deputy who needed to be hospitalized because of COVID and he hopes everyone will keep him and his family in their prayers.
There are other county employees also suffering through the disease, including the three top people at the county road department who were unable to attend Tuesday's county commission meeting because of COVID.
Franklin County's COVID-19 positivity rate is very high.
Last week it was 33.9 percent – the week before it was 37.1 percent.
The best defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine
If you are vaccinated, the chances of getting COVID-19 are much lower and the vaccine has been proven to reduce the severity of illness, and the chances of hospitalization, and death.
The Health Department said The vast majority of positive cases in Franklin County are unvaccinated individuals, between 15-44 years.
Currently 48 percent of Franklin County residents 12 and older are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
