Franklin County unemployment fell slightly in July to 4.4 percent – it was 4.7 percent in June.
That means 222 people were out of work in July down from 235 the month before.
11 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours.
Wakulla County had the fourth lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.1 percent – that was up from 4 percent the month before.
Gulf County unemployment fell from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent with 228 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment fell from 5.3 to 4.9 percent.
