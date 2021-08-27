Franklin County's COVID-19 positivity rate was 34.8 percent this week, basically unchanged from the week before.
Gulf County's positivity rate was slightly lower; it fell from 23.4 percent to 22.7 percent.
The Franklin County Health Department said 126 of the 362 COVID tests administered from August 20th through August 27th came back positive.
In Gulf County, 102 of 448 tests were positive.
The best defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine
If you are vaccinated, the chances of getting COVID-19 are much lower and the vaccine has been proven to reduce the severity of illness, and the chances of hospitalization, and death.
The Health Department said The vast majority of positive cases in both counties are unvaccinated individuals, between 15-44 years.
Currently 49 percent of Franklin County residents 12 and older are vaccinated against the coronavirus; that is the same vaccination rate as Gulf County.
Both counties are well below the statewide vaccination average of 68 percent.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment