Friends of the Wakulla Library August Update

Hello There!!!!
If you didn’t attend the Evening at Hogwarts at the Library you missed a truly wonderful event. Robyn and the staff put on a terrific performance right down to having Doby there. Professor McGonagall, Mr. Filtch, Ghostly Professor Binns, Madam Hooch, and Bellatrix Lestrangen just to name a few! Participants could even get pictures taken in an invisibility cloak!!! It was AWESOME!!! Thanks to the wonderful team at our Public Library!!!!
Avery Hurst, Wakulla Troop 5’s newest Eagle Scout, has worked hard and accomplished a monumental summer task….a new pergola for our sitting/relaxing enjoyment. It is perfect for a good book and a cup of coffee, tea or cold drink. This $5000 upgrade was made possible via Avery’s fundraising and the monumental supply and work donations from Jaworski Concrete, Wakulla Concrete, Sunblest Gardens, Just Fruits, and Ace Hardware.
Our drawing for July, a really comfortable outside lounge chair, was won by Marilyn. Congratulations!!!!
We have some new volunteers, Marion who has agreed to keep our marquee in front of the library up to date on information; and, Margie who is keeping the Book Sale room completely stocked and ready for our patron’s perusal. THANKS!!! To both of you.
There is ALWAYS something going on at the library. If you have not seen some of the sprucing up at the library, go in and check out the new look.
If you have not renewed your membership this year please go by the library and fill out the application. Joining the Friends is a perfect way to help us, The Friend’s, support all the children’s programs and more at our library. Without Membership Dues we would not be able to accomplish what is necessary throughout the year. Special thanks to all who volunteer…where would we be without you? Our library is an invaluable entity for this County and we are fortunate to have such a great team and Director.
Enough said, ya’ll, stay safe…
Kay
